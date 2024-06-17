USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam

HUMÅTAK, Guam (June 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), move to their next station while on a community relations hike up Mount Lamlam during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

