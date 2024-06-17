Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam [Image 2 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam

    HUMÅTAK, GUAM

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    HUMÅTAK, Guam (June 21, 2024) Lt. Jacob Meyer, right, a chaplain aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), explains the Stations of the Cross to Sailors while on a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 06:43
    Photo ID: 8489532
    VIRIN: 240621-N-AR554-1034
    Resolution: 5253x3502
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: HUMÅTAK, GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Guam
    hike
    COMREL
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Port Visit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT