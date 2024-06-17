Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Army NCOA Land Nav [Image 5 of 8]

    7th Army NCOA Land Nav

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers attending the Basic Leaders Course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) conduct land navigation in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 04:47
    Photo ID: 8489448
    VIRIN: 240607-A-EF519-1010
    Resolution: 3538x2359
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Army NCOA Land Nav [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Thomas Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav
    7th Army NCOA Land Nav

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NCOA
    StrongerTogether
    TrainToWin
    ReadinessFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT