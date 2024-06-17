7th Army NCOA Land Nav

U.S. Army Soldiers attending the Basic Leaders Course at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) conduct land navigation in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 7, 2024. The 7th Army NCOA mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Thomas Dixon)

