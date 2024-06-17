Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Operations conference to educate leaders on missions, processes. [Image 2 of 3]

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Operations conference to educate leaders on missions, processes.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Poe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    USAG-RP commander, Col. Reid Furman addressed a group of leaders during an Operations conference hosted by the garrison on May 31.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 02:05
    Photo ID: 8489341
    VIRIN: 240424-A-A4479-1030
    Resolution: 5884x3923
    Size: 15.96 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Operations conference to educate leaders on missions, processes. [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Matthew Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Operations conference to educate leaders on missions, processes

    strongertogether
    Target_news_europe
    onearmy
    operationsconference

