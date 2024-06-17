Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Emory S. Land Commanding Officer meets pier side with HMAS Cairns Commanding Officer [Image 2 of 2]

    Emory S. Land Commanding Officer meets pier side with HMAS Cairns Commanding Officer

    AUSTRALIA

    06.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 8, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), second from right, meets Cmdr. Alfonso Santos, commanding officer of HMAS Cairns, center, on the pier after the ship moors in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, for a scheduled port visit, June 8. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:45
    Photo ID: 8489319
    VIRIN: 240608-N-XP344-2049
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emory S. Land Commanding Officer meets pier side with HMAS Cairns Commanding Officer [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Emory S. Land Commanding Officer meets pier side with HMAS Cairns Commanding Officer
    Emory S. Land Commanding Officer meets pier side with HMAS Cairns Commanding Officer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT