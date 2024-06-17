Emory S. Land Commanding Officer meets pier side with HMAS Cairns Commanding Officer

CAIRNS, Queensland, Australia (June 8, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), right, meets Cmdr. Alfonso Santos, commanding officer of HMAS Cairns, on the pier after the ship moors in Cairns, Queensland, Australia, for a scheduled port visit, June 8. Cairns is Emory S. Land’s second port since it departed on deployment May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

