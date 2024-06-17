Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center [Image 37 of 37]

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Ray Boyington 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Hattie, a service dog, lays down while athletes visit the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The athletes shared stories of their life experiences, their injuries, and how the DoD Warrior Games help them in their journeys of recovery with fellow veterans staying at the CLC. The DoD Warrior Games focuses on celebrating the resiliency and dedication of U.S. and international wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:49
    Photo ID: 8489315
    VIRIN: 240620-A-JR267-8527
    Resolution: 0x0
    Size: 0 B
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center [Image 37 of 37], by SFC Ray Boyington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center
    DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Warrior
    injured
    adaptive
    WarriorGames24
    WG24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT