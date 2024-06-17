DoD Warrior Games Athletes Visit VA Community Living Center

A veteran pets a therapy dog while athletes participating in the Department of Defense Warrior Games 2024 visit the Veterans Affairs Community Living Center in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The athletes shared stories of their life experiences, their injuries, and how the DoD Warrior Games help them in their journeys of recovery with fellow veterans staying at the CLC. The DoD Warrior Games focuses on celebrating the resiliency and dedication of U.S. and international wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans.

