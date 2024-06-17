Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESL Sailors participate in a tour of the Charles Darwin University Technical and Further Education Campus [Image 2 of 5]

    ESL Sailors participate in a tour of the Charles Darwin University Technical and Further Education Campus

    AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    CASUARINA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – Scott Cahalan, a lecturer at Charles Darwin University Technical and Further Education (TAFE), speaks to Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) during a tour of the Charles Darwin University TAFE campus, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
