ESL Sailors participate in a tour of the Charles Darwin University Technical and Further Education Campus

CASUARINA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) participate in a tour of the Charles Darwin University Technical and Further Education campus, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)
