ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge

APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 17, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner (second from right), commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks at a navigational brief with Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the ship on the bridge, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

