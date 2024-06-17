Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge [Image 3 of 4]

    ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge

    GUAM

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 17, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, second from right, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), speaks at a navigational brief with Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the ship on the bridge, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:18
    Photo ID: 8489277
    VIRIN: 240517-N-EQ708-1047
    Resolution: 5776x4126
    Size: 1002.55 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge [Image 4 of 4], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge
    ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge
    ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge
    ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT