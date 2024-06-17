Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8]

    8th OMRS Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Alfred Doby, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 8th OMRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. Doby assumed command of the 8th OMRS from Lt. Col. JoLyn Tatum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:25
    Photo ID: 8489257
    VIRIN: 240611-F-SW533-1074
    Resolution: 6579x5263
    Size: 4.72 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command
    8th OMRS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    change of command
    INDOPACOM
    8th MDG
    8th OMRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT