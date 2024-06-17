U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Alfred Doby, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute as commander during the 8th OMRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. Doby assumed command of the 8th OMRS from Lt. Col. JoLyn Tatum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8489257 VIRIN: 240611-F-SW533-1074 Resolution: 6579x5263 Size: 4.72 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.