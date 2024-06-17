Airmen from the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron are in formation during the 8th OMRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col JoLyn Tatum, 8th OMRS outgoing commander, relinquished command to Lt. Col Alfred Doby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8489256
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-SW533-1072
|Resolution:
|7745x4357
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT