    8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 7 of 8]

    8th OMRS Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron are in formation during the 8th OMRS change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Col JoLyn Tatum, 8th OMRS outgoing commander, relinquished command to Lt. Col Alfred Doby. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    This work, 8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

