U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alfred Doby, 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron incoming commander, addresses attendees during the 8th OMRS change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. Doby assumed command of the 8th OMRS from Lt. Col. JoLyn Tatum. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:25 Photo ID: 8489254 VIRIN: 240611-F-SW533-1069 Resolution: 6038x4830 Size: 4.14 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.