U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, 8th Medical Group commander, passes the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Alfred Doby, 8th OMRS incoming commander, during the 8th OMRS change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Doby’s accepting command of the 8th OMRS from Anderson-Doze. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 00:25
|Photo ID:
|8489253
|VIRIN:
|240611-F-SW533-1060
|Resolution:
|3668x2934
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
