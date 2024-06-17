Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th OMRS Change of Command [Image 5 of 8]

    8th OMRS Change of Command

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze, 8th Medical Group commander, passes the 8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron guidon to Lt. Col. Alfred Doby, 8th OMRS incoming commander, during the 8th OMRS change of command at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 11, 2024. The passing of the guidon symbolizes Doby’s accepting command of the 8th OMRS from Anderson-Doze. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

