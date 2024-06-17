CLB-31 simulates Forward Humanitarian Assistance

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Edward Thomas a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (Rein.), briefs simulated locals during a simulated Forward Humanitarian Assistance exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. The FHA was conducted to test the Marines’ abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while promoting regional stability and security. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. Thomas is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K Maldonado) .

Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 Location: CAMP HASEN, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: SURPRISE, ARIZONA, US