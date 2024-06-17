Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wolf Pack congratulates newest master sergeants selects [Image 26 of 28]

    Wolf Pack congratulates newest master sergeants selects

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Col. Matthew Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Adegboyega Adeyemo, 8th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, right, congratulate Torianna Todd, 8th Maintenance Squadron, on her selection to the next rank during the Master Sergeant Release Party at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 31, 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Stephanie Serrano)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    This work, Wolf Pack congratulates newest master sergeants selects [Image 28 of 28], by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    MSgt Selects

