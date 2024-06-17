CLB-31 simulates Forward Humanitarian Assistance

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, unload relief supplies during a simulated Forward Humanitarian Assistance exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. The FHA was conducted to test the Marines’ abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while promoting regional stability and security. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K Maldonado)

