    CLB-31 simulates Forward Humanitarian Assistance [Image 9 of 16]

    CLB-31 simulates Forward Humanitarian Assistance

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 31, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, standby to begin unloading relief supplies during a simulated Forward Humanitarian Assistance exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 20, 2024. The FHA was conducted to test the Marines’ abilities to interact and aid humanitarian needs while promoting regional stability and security. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan K Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 21:26
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-31 simulates Forward Humanitarian Assistance [Image 16 of 16], by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    Combat Logistics Battalion
    Support
    Medium Tactical Vehicle
    V-22 Osprey
    JMIC

