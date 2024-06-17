Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) Class 24-005 graduation

Yorktown, Va. (June 20, 2024) HM3 Joshua Forte is presented with a certificate of graduation and honors certificate by Commander Christopher DeAngelis, Director of the Tri-Service Optician School (TOPS) during school’s class 24-005 commencement ceremony. The commencement ceremony was held at Nelson Chapel onboard Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown. The mission of TOPS is to provide formal optical training to Army Optical Laboratory Specialist MOS (68H) and Navy Hospital Corpsman (NEC L19A) students with quality training through a 24-week, DoD, uniformed services school on the subjects of ophthalmic dispensing, ophthalmic fabrication and clinical optics. Upon completing the required curriculum, graduates are immediately able to function as an independent optician in any military environment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released)

