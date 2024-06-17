Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

Soldiers from the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army’s elite parachuting team, captivated the crowd with their aerial prowess, marking the start of the Division Live ceremony during Mountain Fest, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. With over 16,000 successful jumps annually, the Golden Knights demonstrate their exceptional skill and commitment to excellence. Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country, and the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro )

