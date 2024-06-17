Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3 [Image 6 of 6]

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Golden Knights, the U.S. Army’s elite parachuting team, captivated the crowd with their aerial prowess, marking the start of the Division Live ceremony during Mountain Fest, June 20, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. With over 16,000 successful jumps annually, the Golden Knights demonstrate their exceptional skill and commitment to excellence. Mountain Fest is an annual event hosted by the division to celebrate our national spirit and strengthen our community ties while recognizing contributions and services the 10th Mountain Division has provided to the North Country, and the unit’s Mountain lineage developed throughout its 80-year history. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Salvador Castro )

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 19:47
    Photo ID: 8488827
    VIRIN: 240620-A-JH229-4746
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3 [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3
    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    usarmy
    MountainFest2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT