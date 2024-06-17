Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:08 Photo ID: 8488300 VIRIN: 240620-N-PN850-1007 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.44 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.