Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist. [Image 1 of 3]

    Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Hagee 

    U.S. Navy Band

    240620-N-PN850-1003 WASHINGTON (Jun. 20, 2024) Lt. Cmdr. Kelly Cartwright, executive officer of the US. Navy Band, leads a reenlistment ceremony. Reenlistment ceremonies are an important military career milestone. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician First Class David J. Hagee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8488299
    VIRIN: 240620-N-PN850-1003
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist. [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 David Hagee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist.
    Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist.
    Members of the United States Navy Band reenlist.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    reenlistment ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT