    USAG says ‘thank you’ to employees with Org Day

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2024

    Photo by lanessa hill 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Over 200 Garrison employees at Fort Detrick kick off Org Day with a group photo in front of the headquarters building on June 7, 2024.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:39
    Photo ID: 8488065
    VIRIN: 240607-A-JW358-1273
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG says ‘thank you’ to employees with Org Day, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Detrick

    TAGS

    #FortDetrick #Army #IMCOM

