USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress

Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project. This quarterly review allows leaders to assess the performance of each project and formulate guidance for improved, total program delivery.



Construction at LOUVAMC reached a milestone of 1.1 million labor hours without any time lost due to injury. The $900 million project will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans.



Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026 and will be the first newly constructed VA hospital in more than 10 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

