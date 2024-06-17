Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress [Image 6 of 12]

    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Senior leaders with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Department of Veterans Affairs met June 17-18, 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky to assess the progress of the Louisville Medical Center, recognize exceptional performers and identify key challenges and opportunities for the super construction project. This quarterly review allows leaders to assess the performance of each project and formulate guidance for improved, total program delivery.

    Construction at LOUVAMC reached a milestone of 1.1 million labor hours without any time lost due to injury. The $900 million project will provide world-class healthcare for more than 45,000 Veterans in Kentucky and Southern Indiana by integrating modern patient-centered care concepts to provide the best possible care for Veterans.

    Construction is anticipated to be complete in 2026 and will be the first newly constructed VA hospital in more than 10 years. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 13:24
    Photo ID: 8488031
    VIRIN: 240618-A-PA223-1017
    Resolution: 3761x2821
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress [Image 12 of 12], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress
    USACE and VA meet to assess hospital progress

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Veterans Affairs
    program management review
    Louisville VA Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT