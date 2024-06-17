Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 76 Operational Response Command, fired a 13-gun salute during the Change of Responsibility ceremony at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City, Utah, October 20, 2023. The two-gun battery of 75mm Pack howitzer M1 cannon fired 13 volleys to honor outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Potts to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason E. Goodman.



The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) is the Army Reserve's Center for Defense Support of Civilian Authorities, providing support to state and local officials, first responders, and other federal agencies during emergencies or natural disasters. The 76th ORC is home to two Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) brigades, a space brigade, A Regional Support Group, The Army Reserve's Consequence Management Unit, 11 Army Reserve Elements, 10 Regional Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office (EPLO) Teams, and 53 State EPLO Teams.



(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Giovanny Lopez)

