Team Robins Airmen run during the Color Run 5K in honor of Pride Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 12, 2024. The month of June is Pride Month, and events like this honor the contributions LGBTQ+ service members and civilians have on the Department of Defense today and in the past. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 10:32
|Photo ID:
|8487471
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-HX153-1038
|Resolution:
|5725x3817
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K [Image 3 of 3], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
