Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K [Image 2 of 3]

    Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by C Arce 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Team Robins Airmen and family members run during the Color Run 5K in honor of Pride Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 12, 2024. The run was one of the Pride Month events held here to promote unity and acceptance within the Robins AFB community. (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 10:32
    Photo ID: 8487470
    VIRIN: 240612-F-HX153-1020
    Resolution: 5772x3848
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K [Image 3 of 3], by C Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K
    Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K
    Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robins AFB
    Robins Air Force Base
    Pride Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT