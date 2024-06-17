Robins AFB celebrates Pride Month: Color Run 5K

Team Robins Airmen and family members pose for a group photo before the Color Run 5K in honor of Pride Month at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, June 12, 2024. During the month of June, Robins AFB recognized the contributions of service members and civilian employees in the LGBTQ+ community who serve the country with the Department of Defense theme of "Pride in All Who Serve – A Place for All." (U.S. Air Force photo by C Arce)

