Airmen from the 42nd Air Base Wing Participate in Crusader Challenge

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 42nd Air Base Wing, don gas masks during chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense training at Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala. April 30, 2024. The training was part of the Crusader Challenge, a five-day exercise designed to foster teamwork among Airmen from various units and job specialties to successfully complete the mission. The exercise is in support of the Air Force Generation model to maintain a sustainable force and provide air power to the Joint Force. Among the training included in the exercise were an obstacle course, combat arms training and maintenance, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, tactical combat casualty care, small unit tactics and close quarter combat skills. On the final day of the challenge, the Airmen utilized their training to complete a simulated helicopter evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Evan Porter)

