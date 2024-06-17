An Undersea medical officer's tale from the Silent Service

Retired CAPT Henry "Hank" Schwartz is a 27-year veteran of Navy Medicine whose career included tours as director of Undersea Medicine at the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), force medical officer for the Pacific Submarine Force, and research medical officer at the Naval Experimental Diving Unit. Schwartz started his naval journey in 1966 aboard the Polaris missile submarines USS James Monroe (SSBN 622) and USS Daniel Boone (SSBN 629).

