    From the Concrete to the Wild

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center, research biologist Sydney Bufkin, digs into the soil to grab a sample to teach students about soil types. The Fundamentals of Ecology Wetlands Course educates students on the importance of soil health to the wetland ecosystem. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 07:27
    soil
    Ecosystem
    Ecology
    ERDC
    female Biologist

