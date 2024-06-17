From the Concrete to the Wild

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center, research biologist Sydney Bufkin, digs into the soil to grab a sample to teach students about soil types. The Fundamentals of Ecology Wetlands Course educates students on the importance of soil health to the wetland ecosystem. (U.S. Army Photo by Brigida I. Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2024 07:27
|Photo ID:
|8487091
|VIRIN:
|240328-A-AZ289-6530
|Resolution:
|4500x2997
|Size:
|8.37 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, US
|Hometown:
|VICKSBURG, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
