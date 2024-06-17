U.S. NMRTC Guam Change of Command

USNMRTC Guam - Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, commander, Navy Medicine Forces Pacific and director, Defense Health Network Pacific Rim, presents Capt. David Barrows, commanding Officer, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guam, with a Legion of Merit award on behalf of the President of the United States, Jun 13. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasper Seisa)

