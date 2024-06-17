Naval Station Newport Welcomes New Command Master Chief

Command Master Chief Michael Vira was born in Brooklyn, New York. He enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1998 and attended Recruit Training Command at Great Lakes, IL. Following recruit training, he completed Mess Specialist (Culinary Specialist) Course at Lackland AFB, San Antonio, Texas.



Vira is a graduated of Johnson & Wales University with an A.A.S. in Culinary Arts in 1998 and a B.S. in Food Service Management in 2019.



At sea he served aboard USS John F. Kennedy (CV 67), USS Robert D. Stethem (DDG 63), and USS Philippine Sea (CG 58). Ashore he served at Submarine Base New London, CT, Naval Weapons Station Charleston, SC, Naval Station Newport, RI, and Naval Support Facility Redzikowo, Poland.



Vira was selected for the Command Senior Enlisted Leader program in 2020 and served as the Command Senior Enlisted Leader on USS Dextrous (MCM 13) and as Command Master Chief on USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81). He assumed the duties as Command Master Chief at Naval Station Newport on June 17, 2024.



Vira is a graduate of the U.S. Navy Senior Enlisted Academy (Class 173-Blue), Command Master Chief Course (Class 20140), and Advanced Command Master Chief Course (Class 24100). His awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal (5 awards), Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal (7 awards), and various service and campaign awards.

