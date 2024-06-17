Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Aboard USS Harpers Ferry Sustain Rifle Marksmanship [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailors Aboard USS Harpers Ferry Sustain Rifle Marksmanship

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Second Class Cameron Peterson, middle, analyzes target groupings with line coaches during a live-fire range aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the South China Sea June 12, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 06:01
    VIRIN: 240612-M-HY848-1034
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA
    USS Harpers Ferry
    Navy
    Readiness
    Marksmanship
    Live-Fire Range
    Deck Shoot

