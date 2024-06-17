Sailors Aboard USS Harpers Ferry Sustain Rifle Marksmanship

U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate First Class Isaiah Marshall aims at simulated targets during a live-fire range aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the South China Sea June 12, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.20.2024 Location: USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA