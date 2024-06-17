Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alpha Co Lead MCMAP Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 6 of 6]

    Alpha Co Lead MCMAP Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY (LSD 49), SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jonah Hendrickson, a rifleman assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a Tennessee native, defends against a choke technique while grappling during a MCMAP course aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in the South China SeaJune 10, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

