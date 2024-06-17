Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Anderson Air Force Base [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Anderson Air Force Base

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240620-N-YX844-2055 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Smith, from Pleasanton, California, talks to members of Anderson Air Force Base on the flight deck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 03:51
    Photo ID: 8486988
    VIRIN: 240620-N-YX844-2055
    Resolution: 4477x2980
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Anderson Air Force Base [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Santa Rita
    Port Visit

