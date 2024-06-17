USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Anderson Air Force Base

240620-N-YX844-2055 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Hunter Smith, from Pleasanton, California, talks to members of Anderson Air Force Base on the flight deck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

