USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Anderson Air Force Base

240620-N-YX844-2091 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Kevin Keala, from Hawaii, describes helicopter functions to members of Anderson Air Force Base on the flight deck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

