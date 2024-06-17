Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of the Naval Base Guam Child and Youth Program [Image 7 of 8]

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240620-N-YX844-1115 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Members of the Naval Base Guam Child and Youth Program pose for a group photo in the ceremonial quarterdeck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.20.2024 03:46
    Photo ID: 8486980
    VIRIN: 240620-N-YX844-1115
    Resolution: 4928x2999
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of the Naval Base Guam Child and Youth Program [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tour
    CVN 76
    Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Santa Rita
    Port Visit

