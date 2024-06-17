USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of the Naval Base Guam Child and Youth Program

240620-N-YX844-1046 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Lt. Matthew Melton, left, from Knoxville, Tennessee, and Lt. Michael Martin, right, from Merritt Island, Florida, explain flight operations to members of the Naval Base Guam Child and Youth Program on the flight deck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

