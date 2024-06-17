USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Father Duenas Memorial School and Guam High School NJROTC

240620-N-AT887-1099 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Members of Father Duenas Memorial School and Guam High School, Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps purchase ship’s emblematics on the ceremonial quarterdeck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

