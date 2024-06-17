USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Father Duenas Memorial School and Guam High School NJROTC

240620-N-AT887-1084 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Members of Father Duenas Memorial School and Guam High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps pose for a photo on the flight deck during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

