USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for members of Father Duenas Memorial School and Guam High School NJROTC

240620-N-AT887-1057 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 20, 2024) Retired Command Master Chief Steve Jones, form Port Jervis, New York, takes a group photo of members of Father Duenas Memorial School and Guam High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps during a ship tour aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), June 20. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

