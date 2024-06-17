Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award [Image 11 of 15]

    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award

    AURORA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Charles Michaels 

    139th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, was presented the City of Aurora’s Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award by Richard Irwin, the Mayor of Aurora, during the Scheketa Hart-Burns Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony in Aurora, Illinois, June 19.
    The ceremony featured performances from the 40+ Double Dutch Club and Dream Contemporary Dance and speeches from Maj. Gen. Boyd and Jasmine Minor, an ABC 7 Chicago news reporter, ending in the raising of the Juneteenth flag.
    Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the effective date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On that day in 1865, the Union Army announced to the people of Texas that all slaves were free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.19.2024 23:15
    Photo ID: 8486768
    VIRIN: 240619-Z-DT449-9517
    Resolution: 2480x1395
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: AURORA, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award [Image 15 of 15], by PFC Charles Michaels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award
    Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Illinois National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Juneteenth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT