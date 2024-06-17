Maj. Gen. Boyd receives Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award

Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard, was presented the City of Aurora’s Juneteenth Heritage and Excellence Award by Richard Irwin, the Mayor of Aurora, during the Scheketa Hart-Burns Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony in Aurora, Illinois, June 19.

The ceremony featured performances from the 40+ Double Dutch Club and Dream Contemporary Dance and speeches from Maj. Gen. Boyd and Jasmine Minor, an ABC 7 Chicago news reporter, ending in the raising of the Juneteenth flag.

Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth commemorates the effective date of the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. On that day in 1865, the Union Army announced to the people of Texas that all slaves were free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

