George Washington Conducts a Bilateral with the Peruvian navy

U.S. Navy aircraft and Peruvian navy aircraft perform a formation pass over Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 19, 2024. George Washington is deployed as part of Southern Seas 2024 which seeks to enhance capability, improve interoperability, and strengthen maritime partnerships with countries throughout the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility through joint, multinational, and interagency exchanges and cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

